Japanese C2C marketplace Mercari to double headcount in India

Bengaluru: Japanese consumer-to-consumer (C2C) ecommerce marketplace Mercari Inc., on Monday announced the formal opening of its new office for their Global Centre of Excellence (GCoE) in Bengaluru.

The company said it is taking strategic steps to expand its footprint and bolster its presence in India by doubling its workforce.

"Mercari, boasts over 22 million active users in Japan, and aims to build a robust ecosystem where value circulates while developing financial and crypto services based on an e-commerce-type platform," a company statement said.

Currently comprising a team of 40 employees, the GCoE in India has been instrumental in supporting Mercari's operations in Japan, it said.

"The inauguration of the new office marks a momentous occasion for Mercari India, underscoring the Mercari Group's unwavering commitment to establishing India as its global innovation centre," the statement said.