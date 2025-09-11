Japanese multinational firm to set up industrial gas production unit near Bengaluru: Minister

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) "Air Water", a Japanese multinational company that produces gas used in industries, has come forward to set up its second unit in the state near Bengaluru, Karnataka Industries Minister M B Pati said on Thursday.

The company's first unit is already operational in Vijayanagar.

The company has also shown interest in setting up a biogas production unit in Karnataka using raw materials such as cow dung and iron pulp. "With the help of this unit, it will be possible to meet the local demand for biogas," Patil said.

The minister is visiting Japan with a high-level delegation.

In a meeting with industrial services and engineering company Konoike, the state delegation discussed in detail growth opportunities based on joint ventures, the minister's office said in a release.

The company informed the delegation that it is looking for local partners to develop industrial solutions under the partnership. The minister assured that necessary assistance will be provided to identify suitable partners.

During the visit, the delegation also visited the Health, America, and Japan pavilions at the Osaka World Expo 2025 and explored opportunities for collaboration in various sectors.

Shinko Nameplate company announced that it will set up a unit near Bengaluru to manufacture decorative plastic parts used in vehicles at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Toyota Group's Catalar company stated that it will expand its manufacturing activities in Bidadi by 2030 with an additional investment of Rs 140 crore.

Saginomiya, a manufacturer of advanced automatic control equipment, has also expressed interest in setting up a new unit in Karnataka.

The high-level delegation includes Principal Secretary, Industries Department S Selvakumar, Industries Department Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and others. PTI KSU KH