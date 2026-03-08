Jaquar Group eyes scaling lighting biz revenue to Rs 1,700 cr in 3 yrs

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Bathroom and lighting solutions provider Jaquar Group is targeting to scale its lighting business revenue to Rs 1,700 crore in the next three years, according to a senior company official.

The company, which has a portfolio that includes LED, commercial, outdoor, architectural and facade lighting, besides consumer lighting such as bulbs and tube lights, plans to expand its outdoor and landscape portfolio, along with architectural indoor lighting.

"Over the next three years, we aim to scale the lighting business to Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 1,700 crore in revenue," Jaquar Group Director-Lighting, Ranbir Mehra told PTI.

He was responding to a query on the growth prospects of the lighting business of the Jaquar Group.

Jaquar Lighting contributes 8-10 per cent to Jaquar Group's overall revenue, said Mehra, who is a third generation of the promoter family of the group.

The group had reported a total turnover Rs 7,493 crore in FY 2024-25. It is targeting USD 1 billion (approximately Rs 8,300 crore) revenue in FY26.

"For Jaquar Lighting, we expect to close the current financial year at approximately Rs 700 crore, with strong growth ahead," Mehra said.

When asked about future investments, he said,"We have planned an investment of over Rs 100 crore for the new lighting plant at Bhiwadi." Given the rapid pace of technological upgrades in lighting, he said additional investments may follow.

"Over the next two to three years, this could increase by Rs 50-60 crore," Mehra said.

On the future areas of focus of expansion, Jaquar Group Vice President & Head Marketing Communications, Sandeep Shukla said,"Going forward, we plan to expand our outdoor and landscape lighting portfolio, along with architectural indoor lighting. We are collaborating with new designers to develop innovative products for the range." With the new plant, he said,"We also plan to begin manufacturing lighting poles." "Outdoor lighting is becoming a key segment, driven by demand from government projects, infrastructure development, and institutional spaces," Shukla said.

On exports, he said,"Currently, around 15-16 per cent of our lighting business comes from exports, primarily to the Middle East and Africa." With rapid development across the region, particularly in Abu Dhabi, Shukla said,"We expect this share to grow to around 20 per cent in the coming years, driven by strong infrastructure expansion in markets such as the UAE." The company is also establishing a 'Jaquar World' display centre on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, scheduled to open by the end of this year, he said adding,"Sheikh Zayed Road is one of the world's most prominent commercial corridors, and Dubai serves as a key sourcing hub for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region." For Jaquar Lighting, the current international focus is the Middle East and Africa, he said when asked if there are plans to expand in markets like Europe and the US. PTI RKL ANU ANU