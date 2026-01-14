Jaro Education, DTU collaborate to launch industry-focused online degree programs

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Edtech player Jaro Education on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Delhi Technological University (DTU) to launch industry-focused online degree programs and strengthen workforce upskilling.

Through this collaboration, Jaro Education and DTU plan to address the growing need for tech-focused upskilling and to create future-ready professionals aligned with evolving industry requirements, the edtech company said in a statement.

"This collaboration with Delhi Technological University aims at empowering learners. DTU offers strong academic foundations in technology, and we specialise in translating that excellence into accessible, industry-aligned online programs.

"Together, we are creating meaningful pathways that serve learners, meet industry needs, and align with the National Education Policy," Jaro Education Chief Executive Officer Ranjita Raman said.

**** Kalyan Jewellers appoints Radhika Ramani, C R Rajagopal as additional directors Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Radhika Ramani and C R Rajagopal as Additional Directors (non-executive and independent) to its Board, effective January 14, 2026.

The appointments, approved by the Board of Directors, are for a term of five consecutive years, up to January 13, 2031, and are subject to shareholder approval, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement.

The company confirmed that both appointees are independent of management, not related to any director of the company, and are not debarred from holding the office of director by any regulatory authority. PTI SM DRR