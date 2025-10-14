Jaro Education opens new centres in Kolkata, Jaipur, & 2 other cities

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Edtech company Jaro Education on Tuesday said that it has opened new counselling centres in Kolkata, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Indore as it seeks to expand reach across Tier-II cities.

This expansion marks a significant step in Jaro Education’s mission to democratize access to quality education, mentorship, and career guidance, empowering learners beyond metropolitan regions and contributing to the vision of a Vikshit Bharat, the company said in a statement.

"Over the years, we’ve seen extraordinary potential emerging from Tier-II cities. These regions are not just expanding markets; they represent the next wave of India’s talent," said Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education.

"Over the years, we've seen extraordinary potential emerging from Tier-II cities. These regions are not just expanding markets; they represent the next wave of India's talent," said Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education.

"Through our deepened presence, we aim to guide learners toward programs that transform careers and enable them to actively contribute to a developed and skilled India." Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder and Managing Director, Jaro Education, added, "By strengthening our counselling network in cities like Kolkata, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Indore, we are investing in India's future workforce and nurturing talent that will help build a globally competitive and inclusive nation." Jaro Education is a leading edtech companies, offering 230-plus executive and higher education programs. It has established centres in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Kochi.