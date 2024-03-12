Jaro Education partners with XLRI-Jamshedpur

Ranchi, Mar 12 (PTI) Edtech company Jaro Education announced a strategic partnership with XLRI-Jamshedpur to enhance the skills and employability of HR professionals.

Jaro Education and XLRI will combine their resources to offer a state-of-the-art learning experience, incorporating innovative teaching methods and cutting-edge technology, a statement said.

"This partnership solidifies our commitment to staying at the forefront of education, ensuring that our programs not only remain relevant but also uphold the highest quality standards, we believe that by joining forces with XLRI, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the education sector and, more importantly, on the careers of countless professionals," Jaro Education CEO Ranjita Raman said.

XLRI Director S George said the alliance reflected the shared vision of nurturing talent and enhancing capabilities in the field of human resource management.

"Together, we are poised to set new standards and inspire a generation of HR leaders who will drive organisational success and societal impact," he said. PTI BS SOM