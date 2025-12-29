Jaro Education renews partnership with SSODL

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Higher education and upskilling company Jaro Education on Monday announced the renewal of its exclusive partnership with Symbiosis School for Online and Digital Learning Centre for Distance and online learning education (SSODL), a constituent of Symbiosis International (SIU).

Jaro Education has been associated with SIU since February 2023 under an exclusive agreement to support student counselling and acquisition for academic offerings by SSODL, according to a statement.

Under the renewed agreement, Jaro Education will continue to provide admissions-related services for Symbiosis programmes, including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), among others.

The renewal highlights the strength and strategic importance of the high-growth collaboration, focused on expanding access to recognised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across India, it said.

Jaro Education has built long-term partnerships with more than 36 Indian and global institutions, including leading IIMs, IITs, top NIRF-ranked universitiesPTI SM MR