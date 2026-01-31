Jaro Institute turns profitable in December quarter on higher revenue growth

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd turned profitable in the December quarter of 2025-26 on a healthy 38 per cent jump in revenue during the period, according to a statement.

The Institute reported a profit after tax of Rs 7.03 crore for the October-December quarter against a loss of Rs 3.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose by 38.6 per cent to Rs 60 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 43.29 crore in Q3 FY25, the statement said. Total expenditure for the quarter was Rs 52.46 crore while total employee costs were ₹19.46 crore.

With revenues scaling faster than expenses and margins expanding meaningfully, the Jaro remains well positioned to sustain its growth and profitability momentum in the coming quarters, the company stated. PTI IAS MR