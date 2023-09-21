Jatin Dalal resigns as Wipro CFO; Aparna Iyer appointed Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered IT company Wipro on Thursday said its CFO Jatin Dalal has resigned to pursue other career opportunities, and Aparna C Iyer was appointed as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Iyer will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board, the company said in a statement.

"Wipro today announced that it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately," the IT firm said.

Dalal is stepping down "to pursue other career opportunities", according to the company.

Wipro's top boss Delaporte said Iyer is an accomplished and results-driven leader.

"Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders," Delaporte said.

Delaporte noted that Iyer has been integral to Wipro's finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in financial strategy and planning, investment programmes, and transformation initiatives.

"Her commitment to creating lasting value, expertise across the full spectrum of finance operations, and her experience in working with a range of stakeholders will be instrumental in achieving our financial objectives," he said.

Aparna joined Wipro in April 2003, and in her 20 years there she has held several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

"Aparna has deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fundraising, driving business strategy and growth," Wipro said.

Aparna is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and was a gold medalist of the CA 2002 batch.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of CFO at this important juncture for Wipro,” Iyer said, adding that she is looking forward to working with Delaporte, the Wipro finance team and the entire organisation to build on the company's successes, drive sustainable growth, and create value for stakeholders. PTI MBI MBI BAL BAL