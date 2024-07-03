Jawaharlal Nehru Port container traffic rises 10.6 pc to 1,688,145 TEUs

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Country premier container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port on Wednesday said it logged a 10.60 per cent growth year-on-year in container traffic at 1,688,145 TEUs in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

The port had handled 1,526,145 TEUs in the first quarter of 2023-24, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) said.

At the same time, JNPA said it handled 567,392 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers in June 2024, representing an increase of 19.11 per cent compared to the traffic in June last year, which was 476,350 TEUs of containers.

There is also an increase in the rakes share as the containers handled through rakes in June stood at 86,333 TEUs, which was an increase of 17.13 per cent compared to 73,707 TEUs in June 2023, the port said.

"JNPA has continued its growth trajectory with a significant increase in handling TEUs. This quarterly performance is part of the efforts to reduce logistics costs and time by providing efficiency in EXIM and ease of doing business," said Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Chairman of JNPA.

The June quarter of the current financial year has been very fruitful for JNPA as the facility also received the cabinet's approval for the mega port project of Vadhvan, which is going to be a game changer for the Indian Maritime sector, Wagh added.

"The Vadhvan greenfield port project is a catalyst for strengthening economies of scale and transcending the conventional way of port operations in India," he added. PTI IAS SGC MR