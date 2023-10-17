Jawaharlal Nehru Port unveils four Key projects worth Rs 8,363 crore at Global Maritime India Summit

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) The country's premier container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port on Tuesday unveils four key projects worth Rs 8,363 crore during the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit, which was virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

The four projects are: construction of the fourth container terminal, Phase II at JNPA; upgradation, operation, maintenance, and transfer of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT); newly constructed additional liquid berth terminal; and port-based multi-product special economic zone (SEZ).

With these projects, the port's container capacity will go up significantly by 35 per cent from 7.7 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units ) to 10.4 million TEUs while the liquid cargo handling capacity is expected to surge by 62.5 per cent, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) said.

Of the four projects, foundation stone was laid for the construction of fourth container terminal-phase II on PPP (public-private partnership) basis by Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Pvt Ltd.

Advertisment

It is a significant step towards enhancing the port's capacity to handle container traffic efficiently. This project is a partnership between JNPA and Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals, promising to bring advanced infrastructure and logistics solutions to the region, JNPA said.

Foundation stone was also laid for the upgradation, operation, maintenance, and transfer of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT) on PPP basis by JNPA to Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminals Pvt Ltd in a move to further streamline operations, and this strategic collaboration on a PPP basis will lead to increased efficiency and world-class services for container handling, it said.

At the same time, the newly constructed additional liquid berth terminal was also inaugurated on this occasion.

Advertisment

The new liquid berth terminal will play a vital role in handling liquid cargo, further diversifying the port's capabilities and increasing its relevance in the global trade network, JNPA said, adding this project will ease pressure on the existing liquid jetty and cater to additional liquid cargo demand.

The prime minister also dedicated a port-based multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to the nation.

The launch of the port-based multi-product SEZ at JNPA marks a significant stride towards fostering EXIM (export-import) trade and economic growth in the region. This initiative will provide a dedicated area for various industries, leading to increased investment option in manufacturing, services, trade sectors and thereby generating employment opportunities for regional ecosystem, JNPA said.

"Today, as we set these projects in motion, we embark on a journey toward a more prosperous, efficient, and globally competitive port. These projects are a testament to our commitment to the economic growth of our nation," Sanjay Sethi, Chairman at JNPA, said.

"JNPA is honoured to have received the support and presence of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi during this momentous occasion, signifying a testament to the government's commitment to advancing India's maritime interests," he added. PTI IAS HVA