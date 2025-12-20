Jaya Hind Industries to ramp up production at TN plant

Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) Global supplier of precision aluminium die-cast components, Jaya Hind Industries, has conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for the expansion of its manufacturing facility near the city at an outlay of Rs 200 crore, a top official said.

The expansion at the facility in Kottaiyur Village in neighbouring Thiruvallur district would produce High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC) machines ranging from 1,400 to 4,400 tonne, enabling the production of components in internal combustion engine and electric vehicle parts.

Aiding this expansion plan, the company is setting up a shed spread across 13,000 sq metre that would house advanced die-casting machines along with expanded machining capacity, enabling the facility to operate as an integrated manufacturing unit, a company statement here said on Saturday.

Commenting on the occasion, Jaya Hind Industries Managing Director Prasan Firodia said, "This expansion marks a significant milestone in Jaya Hind Industries growth journey. With strong order momentum across domestic and exports, the Chennai facility will play a pivotal role in augmenting our die-casting capacity while deepening our vertical integration." "By investing in advancing High Pressure Die Casting and machining capabilities and critical in-house processes, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-quality, complex aluminium solutions with greater control, consistency and speed," Firodia said in the statement.

The Chennai plant would support Jaya Hind Industries growing and diversified customer portfolio, including export and domestic clients. On completion of the production unit, the Chennai facility would have a planned capacity of about 20,000 tonne per year, the statement added. PTI VIJ VIJ KH