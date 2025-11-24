Jayant Chaudhary flags off first Indian contingent participating in WorldSkills Asia Competition

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Education and Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary on Monday flagged off the first Indian contingent for the WorldSkills Asia Competition (WSAC), 2025, set to be held from November 27-29 in Chinese Taipei.

The prestigious continental competition will see participation from more than 500 competitors across 38 skill categories, representing nearly 40 Asian member and guest countries.

The Indian contingent is led by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) -- the implementation and knowledge partner for WorldSkills India. It comprises 23 competitors and 21 experts and will represent the nation in 21 skill categories, competing on the international stage against Asia's most skilled young professionals and showcasing India's growing strength in global skills excellence.

"The young competitors participating in World Skills Asia embody India's rising strength as a global skills leader. We have full faith that months of rigorous training, the mentorship of experts and the unwavering support of our sector skill councils, the ministry and industry partners who have prepared these participants for this moment," Chaudhary said.

"These candidates showcase excellence across a diverse range of new-age and traditional skills, including digital and IT technologies, mobile robotics, mechatronics, CNC milling, web development, automotive repair, fashion technology, graphic design, beauty therapy and other high-demand skills defining the future of work," the minister said.

The competitors representing India at World Skills Asia 2025 were selected through a rigorous, multi-tier national process anchored by India Skills Competition 2024, the country's largest skill championship organised by NSDC.

Winners of the IndiaSkills Competition earn the opportunity to represent the country at prestigious World Skills chapters across the globe, showcasing India's talent on multiple international platforms.

These 23 candidates had emerged as national medal holders after national-level evaluations involving industry experts and globally benchmarked assessments.

"Over the past five months, the competitors have undergone intensive, industry-guided training conducted in partnership with some of India’s leading institutions, including JK Cement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, LTA Academy of Beauty, Mahindra University, Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, and Iraj Evolution Design Company Limited," a senior government official said.

"These training partners provided advanced labs, simulators, expert coaches, and real-world problem-solving environments to sharpen technical precision, discipline, and global competitiveness, ensuring that Team India is fully prepared to perform at the highest international standards," the official said. PTI GJS RHL