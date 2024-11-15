Jaypee Infratech MD & CEO Aalok Champak Dave resigns

New Delhi: Jaypee Infratech Ltd's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Aalok Champak Dave has resigned from the company citing personal reasons.

Advertisment

Jaypee Infratech has appointed Abhijit Gohil as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

Mumbai-based Suraksha Group has taken control of Jaypee Infratech Ltd after winning the bid to acquire the latter through the insolvency process.

Dave, who joined Suraksha Group in 2015, has been involved in the process of acquiring Jaypee Infratech for the last six years.

Advertisment

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Jaypee Infratech informed about the resignation of Dave as Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the company.

The board has appointed Abhijit Gohil as CEO of the company for a period of 3 years with effect from November 25, 2024.