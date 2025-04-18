JB Chemicals gets USFDA nod for generic hypertension drug

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat high blood pressure.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Bisoprolol tablets in strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is the generic version of Teva's Zebeta tablets, which are indicated for the management of hypertension. PTI MSS ANU ANU