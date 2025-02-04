JB Chemicals Q3 PAT rises 21 pc to Rs 162 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its profit after tax increased 21 per cent to Rs 162 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024, driven by sales growth across domestic and international markets.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 134 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue increased to Rs 963 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 845 crore in the year-ago period, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

"The company has delivered consistent growth over the last few years even amidst a volatile macroeconomic environment. This has been enabled by our mix of businesses and markets, specifically our focus on India branded formulations, CDMO, and select international markets, which play to our strengths, with limited revenues in countries that might present trade-related or economic volatility challenges," CEO Nikhil Chopra said.

Advancement of various new projects in the CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) business will flow through into growth numbers in the near to medium term, and the company has a good pipeline of future product commercialisation opportunities in international business, which will deliver continued growth, he added.

The company said its board approved an interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share of face value of Re 1 for financial year 2024-25.

The dividend will be credited on February 21, 2025, it added.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 1.59 per cent up at Rs 1,741.35 apiece on BSE.