JB Pharma Q2 net profit up 19 pc at Rs 208 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday posted a 19 per cent year-on-year net profit of Rs 208 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 175 crore during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,085 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 1,001 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its domestic formulations business recorded a revenue of Rs 644 crore in the second quarter, as compared with Rs 588 crore a year ago.

International business revenue grew at 7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 441 crore in the September quarter.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.73 per cent up at Rs 1,826.65 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW