JB Pharma Q2 PAT rises 16 pc to Rs 175 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 175 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 151 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JB Pharma) said in a statement.

Its revenue in the second quarter rose 13 per cent to Rs 1,001 crore compared to Rs 882 crore in Q2 FY24, it added.

"JB's domestic business continued to outperform the market, with all our major brands posting strong growth. We have steadily driven strong volume growth for our large brands, including the acquired portfolios," JB Pharma CEO and Wholetime Director Nikhil Chopra said.

On the international front, he said, "Our formulations business performed well in Q2 and CDMO division growth will pick up in H2 as we come out of a seasonally muted Q2".

On the outlook, Chopra said, "We are confident of maintaining this positive traction towards our operating and strategic goals for both this year and beyond. As we chart our future, we remain focused on making the organisation progressive and future-ready". PTI RKL BAL BAL