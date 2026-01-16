JB Pharma Q3 profit rises 22 pc to Rs 198 cr

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 22 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 198 crore for the December quarter, aided by a favourable product mix and operational efficiencies.

The drug firm posted a net profit of Rs 162 crore in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,065 crore in the October-December period, as against Rs 963 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

JB Pharma CEO and Whole-Time Director Nikhil Chopra said the company's domestic formulations business outperformed the Indian pharmaceutical market driven by broad-based momentum across key chronic therapies and continued strength in the flagship brands.

On the international front, while the CDMO business continued its positive momentum, the international formulations business also recorded strong growth in several key markets, he added.

"Our focus on cost optimisation, favourable product mix and operational efficiencies led to improved operating margins for Q3 FY26 as well as for 9M FY26. With a strong balance sheet, net cash position, and sustained cash flow generation, we remain confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth," Chopra stated.

"As we move forward, our priorities remain centred on strengthening flagship brand franchises, accelerating growth in chronic therapies, scaling our CDMO businesses, and building a resilient, agile, and future-ready organisation,” he added.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.39 per cent up at Rs 1,901.55 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS TRB