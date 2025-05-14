JB Pharma Q4 net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 146 cr

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 146 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, riding on higher sales.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 126 crore in the January-March period of preceding fiscal.

Revenue rose to Rs 949 crore in the reporting quarter as compared to Rs 862 crore in the year-ago period, JB Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company posted a PAT of Rs 660 crore, up 19 per cent as against Rs 553 crore in FY24.

Revenue for the last fiscal stood at Rs 3,918 crore as compared to Rs 3,484 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

"Our domestic business continues to be one of the fastest growing in IPM. We have built a strong foundation over the last five years. With 75 per cent of India branded formulations sales in progressive, faster-growing segments, we are confident in sustained strong performance going forward," JB Pharma CEO and Wholetime Director Nikhil Chopra said.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per share of face value of Re 1 each for the year 2024-25. PTI MSS HVA