JBM Auto Q4 profit rises 20% to Rs 66 crore

Mumbai: Automotive and electric vehicle maker JBM Auto on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent annual growth in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 66 crore in January-March 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 54.90 crore in the last quarter of FY24.

Net sales including other operating income during the quarter under review rose 10.75 per cent to Rs 1,645.70 crore from Rs 1,485.95 crore in Q4FY24, the company said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (EBIDTA stood at Rs 213.60 crore in the fourth quarter of previous fiscal as against Rs 177.18 crore in Q4FY24, registering an year-on-year growth of 20.56 per cent, JBM Auto said.

For the full FY25 fiscal, PAT stood at Rs 273.19 crore as compared to Rs 246.10 crore in FY24 while the net sales, including other operating income was reported at Rs 5,472.33 crore, higher than Rs 5,009.35 crore in the year ago, the company said.

JBM Auto saw a strong order book in OEM (original equipment manufacturing) and tool room division during the January-March period of FY25, which will contribute in sustaining the growth impetus of the company, it said, adding that the company has bagged an order of 1,021 electric buses under the PM e-bus Seva Scheme-2 having an approximate order value of Rs 5,500 crore.