JBM Ecolife Mobility gets Rs 5,500 cr order for e-buses under govt scheme

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) JBM Auto Ltd's subsidiary JBM Ecolife Mobility on Wednesday announced securing an order worth Rs 5,500 crore for supply of 1,021 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme-2.

These buses, which are to be delivered over a period of 18 months, will be deployed across 19 cities in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana, JBM Ecolife Mobility said.

The deployment period will, however, be for 12 years, it said.

"The total order valued at approximately Rs 5,500 crore reinforces its leadership in the electric mobility space and aligns with India's vision for a cleaner and more sustainable public transport ecosystem," it said.

The company has already deployed around 2,000 such e-buses in India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The company's order book now stands at over 11,000 electric buses in various stages of execution.

"This order strengthens our commitment to providing world-class, sustainable, and technologically advanced public mobility solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and infrastructure development, JBM is dedicated to making electric mobility more accessible, efficient, and environment-friendly," said Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JBM Auto.

Under this tender, the company said it will be responsible for the end-to-end execution, and the project will be supported by a Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) to ensure timely payments to the bus operators and enhance financial sustainability for industry stakeholders. PTI IAS ANU ANU