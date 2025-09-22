JBM Electric Vehicles partners Dubai-based Al Habtoor Motors to launch e-buses in UAE market

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Electric bus maker JBM Electric Vehicles on Monday said it has partnered with Dubai-based automobile distributor Al Habtoor Motors to launch its e-buses in the UAE market.

Under this partnership, Al Habtoor Motors will serve as the exclusive importer and distributor of JBM's electric buses, supporting nationwide deployment and service infrastructure in the UAE, the company said.

"The UAE is a strategic market for JBM Electric Vehicles... We are eager to contribute to the UAE government's vision of sustainable transport," said Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JBM Auto.

Al Habtoor Motors will be introducing these electric buses in multiple segments such as urban city, staff, school, tarmac and intercity-tourist coach application, it said.

Together, the two partners aim to contribute to the UAE's 'Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative' by delivering advanced electric mobility technology that reduces emissions, lowers operating costs and modernizes public transport in the UAE region, it said.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey toward green mobility. Together, we aim to be amongst the top two e-mobility players transforming the clean public mobility landscape in the region.

"With JBM's proven EV technology and our strong local expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver reliable and future-ready transportation solutions across the UAE," said Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO, Al Habtoor Motors.

JBM Electric Vehicles currently offers an extensive portfolio of e-buses, which are manufactured at its dedicated integrated manufacturing facilities in India with a capacity to produce 20,000 buses annually. PTI IAS DRR