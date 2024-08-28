JBM Electric Vehicles to supply 200 electric buses to LeafyBus

New Delhi: JBM Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with LeafyBus for supplying 200 electric buses in the next two years.

Under the agreement, JBM Electric Vehicles will deliver 200 electric intercity buses comprising 150 high-end electric luxury intercity coaches and 50 e-buses tailored for staff and tourist applications, the company said in a statement.

The deliveries are to be completed within the next 24 months, it added.

"This association is a testament to JBM's commitment to fostering sustainable development and zero emission technologies," JBM Group Vice Chairman Nishant Arya said.

LeafyBus Founder Rohan said, "With 200 new electric buses joining our fleet, we are confident that LeafyBus will lead the charge towards a sustainable and luxurious travel experience. We are dedicated to providing eco-conscious travellers with a premium alternative that reduces carbon emissions and embraces clean energy solutions."