JBM EV ties up with Hitachi ZeroCarbon for battery management solutions

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) JBM Electric Vehicles on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Hitachi ZeroCarbon for deploying battery management solutions in its e-buses.

As part of the collaboration, Hitachi's ZeroCarbon BatteryManager solution will be deployed in JBM electric buses to collect real-time data from the pilot fleet and deliver actionable insights regarding charging patterns, route optimisation and asset usage, JBM EV said.

The all-in-one platform provides comprehensive battery analytics and management tools to enhance performance, extend battery life and maximise residual value.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of JBM Auto Ltd, JBM EV has set up the world's largest (outside China) dedicated integrated electric bus manufacturing facility in Delhi-NCR with a capacity to manufacture 20,000 buses per annum.

The collaboration will provide JBM EV real-world insight into the performance and resilience of e-transport in a high-demand urban environment, it said.

JBM EV offers an extensive portfolio of e-buses ranging from city, intercity, luxury coach, staff, school and special purpose vehicles.

According to the company, India and the Middle East, where weather can change from extreme heat to rains to near zero temperatures, make them an ideal testbed to monitor and assess the performance of battery assets.

"This collaboration...will ensure critical parameters for enhancing our battery performance proactively for each customer under different climatic conditions and leading to highest residual value of the batteries. It will enable us to enhance the total cost of ownership (TCO) for the public transport operators and fleet owners for multiple applications across the world," said Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JBM Auto Ltd.

Ram Ramachander, CEO, Hitachi ZeroCarbon said the Indian market is an ideal showcase of how the company can help electric fleet operators, manufacturers and innovators better understand the assets in their EV ecosystem and navigate operational constraints of different terrains and weather conditions.

Bharat Kaushal, Corporate Officer, Hitachi Ltd and Executive Chairman, Hitachi India said: "This collaboration will enable JBM and Hitachi to develop an improved business model for deployment of electric buses across the globe." PTI IAS ANU ANU