JBM Auto launches 4 new electric buses at Bharat Mobility Expo

New Delhi: JBM Electric Vehicles on Saturday launched four new electric buses here at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, including Luxury Coach Galaxy.

Advertisment

Besides, JBM Electric, part of JBM Group, has also launched an Intercity Bus Xpress, low Floor Electric Medical Mobile Unit e-MediLife, and India's first ever 9 Metre Electric Tarmac Coach e-SkyLife, enhancing its play in green mobility.

According to the company, its new buses have modular battery packs to suit different routes and power saving.

It has Ultra-fast charging for better operational efficiency with lithium-ion batteries and a thermal management system.

Advertisment

JBM Group Vice Chairman Nishant Arya said the company will continue to provide Technology-based solutions for green mobility.

"We are consistently investing 3 to 4 per cent of the topline of the bus business on the R&D," he said while unveiling the models.

The company is already shipping its electric buses to Europe, the Middle East and Africa and is in the sector for a longer play, Arya added.

Advertisment

"We are excited to present vehicles that address diverse mobility needs, from luxury inter-city travel to doorstep healthcare services and greener tarmac transport services. These innovations underline our unwavering commitment to shaping a cleaner and more connected future for public transportation," he said.

The company has completed a decade in the public mobility space. "We envision serving over 20 billion passengers and clock 3 billion e-kilometres in the next 3-4 years, delivering safe and reliable experiences," he further added.

JBM has sold over 1,800 electric buses across multiple geographies and has an "order book of 10,000+ electric buses deployed and under execution", it said.

Advertisment

It has set up an integrated electric bus manufacturing facility in the Delhi-NCR region, with an annual production capacity of 20,000 electric buses, which according to JBM is the world's largest outside China.

JBM Electric Vehicles is part of JBM Auto, the flagship company of the USD 3-billion JBM Group.