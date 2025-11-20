JBM ties up with Portugese firm to produce automotive systems

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) JBM Group on Thursday said it has inked a joint venture pact with Portugal-based Sodecia Automotive to design, develop and supply hot-stamped automotive systems and assemblies to Indian original equipment manufacturers.

The partners plan to invest around Rs 150 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune which is scheduled to become operational by Q2FY27.

The new facility will manufacture safety critical, lightweight, high-strength auto systems for both ICE (internal combustion engine) and electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Over the years, JBM Group has been working towards strengthening its hot stamping ecosystem across its various facilities. In this direction, the company has already set up its dedicated hot stamping die manufacturing facility at Greater Noida.

"This collaboration will accelerate the deployment of high-strength, lightweight systems, critical for modern mobility and further strengthen our role as a trusted technology partner to OEMs globally," JBM Group Chairman S K Arya stated.

Rui Monteiro, CEO, Sodecia, said the joint venture will enable the firm to bring global expertise to one of the world's most dynamic automotive markets.

Hot stamping, also known as press hardening, involves heating of sheet metal blanks to high temperature and rapidly cooling them in dies to achieve exceptional high tensile strength with lesser weight of parts.

These parts are increasingly vital for passenger vehicles, driven by stringent environmental norms and the growing need for lightweight EV platforms.