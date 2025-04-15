JCBL arm Airbornics Defence & Space to co-develop tech for light tanks, combat vehicles

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) JCBL Group on Tuesday said its defence business arm Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt Ltd (ADSL) will co-develop and manufacture next-generation technologies for light tanks and other combat vehicles under a strategic partnership between India and Slovakia.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was formalised between India and Slovakia during the recent visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the Central European nation, JCBL said in a statement.

Under this partnership, ADSL will play a pivotal role in indigenous development and manufacturing of critical combat systems for light tanks, including turrets, active protection systems (APS), remote-controlled weapon systems (RCWS), and human-machine interface (HMI) modules, JCBL said.

According to the company, all manufacturing will be conducted in India, reinforcing the goals of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The collaboration is designed to foster technology transfer, operational excellence, and co-development of advanced combat platforms tailored for complex terrains and high-altitude environments, it said.

The partnership also opens avenues for future defence exports by combining Slovakia's technological expertise with India's robust industrial base, it added.

President Murmu, during her visit to Slovakia, was accompanied by a high-level business delegation. PTI IAS HVA