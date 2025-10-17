JCBL Group inks pact with Army to set up vehicle support hub in Leh

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) JCBL Group’s firm Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt Ltd (ADSL) has signed an initial pact with the Indian Army for setting up a dedicated OEM warehouse-cum repair facility for New Generation Vehicle in Leh to boost the force's logistics readiness.

The facility, for which a pact was signed on Thursday between the Fire and Fury Corps of the Northern Command and ADSL, will be set up inside the 14 Corps zonal workshop of the Indian Army in Leh, a statement said.

Under the collaboration, ADSL will leverage its expertise in defence manufacturing, technical support, training, retro-modification, and R&D through the NGV Hub framework established in Leh.

Besides, the group will also maintain ready stocks of fast-moving spares for vehicles and equipment supplied to the Indian Army, the statement added.

ADSL will also supply parts and components of critical war stores, it said.

JCBL already supplies these parts and components to the Ordnance and EME channels of the Indian Army, through its group companies in India and abroad.

The statement quoted Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, Corps Commander of 14 Corps, as saying that the partnership between the Indian Army and industry would enhance the Corps’ operational readiness.

He further stressed the need to ensure that Army units fully exploit the presence of industry Warehouses at these forward locations of Ladakh, as per the statement.

In future, the Indian Army plans to expand this presence of industry warehouses to three more forward locations of the 14 Corps Area of Responsibility, the statement said.

"This fresh collaboration with the Fire and Fury Corps of the Northern Command is very special to the Group since it is the most operationally committed formation of the defence forces," said Rishi Aggarwal, Managing Director, JCBL Group. PTI IAS DR DR