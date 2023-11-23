Jeddah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency on Wed: IndiGo

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) IndiGo on Thursday said its flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi on Wednesday due to medical emergency for a passenger who was declared dead on arrival.

After completing the formalities, the flight landed in Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

In a statement, the airline said there was a medical emergency on board flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad.

"The captain diverted the flight to Karachi, where the passenger was attended to by a doctor on arrival. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive and was declared dead on arrival," it said.

According to the airline, the flight departed from Karachi after completing formalities and landed in Hyderabad at 0908 IST.

"We are in touch with the family of the deceased and our thoughts and prayers are with them," it added. PTI RAM TRB TRB