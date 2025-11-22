Jeena Sikho MD Grover picks up 1.37 pc stake in Invicta Diagnostic

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Invicta Diagnostic on Saturday said healthcare industry leader Acharya Manish Grover has acquired 1.27 lakh equity shares, representing 1.37 per cent stake, in the IPO-bound firm.

Acahrya is Managing Director of Jeena Sikho Lifecare.

The investment was made through a secondary purchase of 1.27 lakh equity shares, marking a fresh vote of confidence in the company's expansion strategy and upcoming IPO, a statement said.

This development follows Invicta's fundraising round in June 2025, which brought in prominent healthcare and financial sector investors including Sandeep Singh, Siddharth Nahar (Sapphire Capital), and Grobiz SME Opportunity Fund, ahead of the company's draft prospectus filing.

Invicta Diagnostic filed its DRHP with NSE Emerge in July 2025 and received approval in August.

"Investor participation from respected leaders in healthcare and finance strengthens our vision of building a future-ready diagnostics network. This support reinforces our expansion strategy as we move closer to our public offering," Invicta Diagnostic Promoter Rohit Prakash Srivastava said.

The company plans to raise Rs 28.12 crore through a fully fresh issue of 33,08,800 equity shares.

Out of this, Rs 21.11 crore is earmarked for capital expenditure to procure advanced medical equipment and establish five new diagnostic centres across Maharashtra.

The remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes and issue expenses, it stated.