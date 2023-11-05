Jeep India expects to increase dealership network to 80 by 2023-end

Coimbatore: Automaker Jeep India has strengthened its retail footprint with the inauguration of a new dealership -- SGA Jeep, here, as it plans to increase its dealership network to 80 by the end of the year, the company said on Sunday.

Currently, Jeep India is present in 64 cities across the country and has over 72 touch points.

The SGA Jeep, in the city, is spread across 2,100 sq ft and would offer the full range of JEEP — Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, Meridian and Compass in the region. Besides, it would also serve neighbouring districts including Erode, Nigiris and Tirupur.

"Tamil Nadu is an economic powerhouse and an important market for Jeep India. Our partnership with SGA in the strategic market of Coimbatore is a testimony for the growing demand for the Jeep brand in the region. It is further aligned with the aim to strengthen our service footprint PAN India by increasing our network to 80 dealerships by the end of 2023," said Jeep India Operations Head and Stellantis India, Deputy Managing Director, Aditya Jairaj.

The continued expansion demonstrates Jeep India's firm commitment to the Indian market and to the Jeep community, he added.

The dealership besides sales, would also comprise a 12-bay dedicated workshop covering 25,000 sq ft operating with trained service personnel offering customers a world-class service experience backed by workshop infrastructure, availability of spare parts and use of modern diagnostic and repair tools.

The Jeep brand is part of the portfolio offered by global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. India is the first country for Jeep, outside of North America, to make four models locally and for exports to other right-hand drive markets.