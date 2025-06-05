Jeetendra & family owned firms sell land in Mumbai for Rs 855 cr: Square Yards

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and family-owned firms Pantheon Buildcon Pvt Ltd and Tusshar Infra Developers Pvt Ltd have sold land parcels, along with some built-up area, in Andheri, Mumbai for Rs 855 crore, according to Square Yards.

In a statement on Thursday, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed the property registration documents.

"The transaction comprised two contiguous land parcels spanning a total area of 9,664.68 square metre (0.96 hectares or 2.39 acres)," it said.

The site currently houses Balaji IT Park, and includes three constructed buildings with a cumulative built-up area of 45,572.14 square metre (around 4,90,534 sq ft).

The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs 8.69 crore and registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000.

The land parcel, along with the built-up area, was bought by NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd.

The transaction was registered in May 2025.

The sellers - Pantheon Buildcon and Tusshar Infra Developers - are firms owned by veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members. PTI MJH MJH SHW