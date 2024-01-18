Jeh Aerospace raises USD 2.75 million from General Catalyst, others

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Aerospace and defence manufacturing startup Jeh Aerospace on Thursday announced raising USD 2.75 million (nearly Rs 23 crore) from General Catalyst through a strategic partnership.

The seed funding round also saw participation from industry veterans such as Airbus India former CEO and MD Dwarakanath Srinivasan and former president of Boeing India Pratyush Kumar (Prat) who chipped in as angel investors, Jeh Aerospace said in a statement.

Co-founded by former chief operating officer of Tata Boeing Aerospace Vishal R Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, former senior executive at Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Limited, Jeh Aerospace provides manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defence (A&D) industry through its scalable facilities and vetted supplier networks.

The funds will be deployed to build infrastructure, fuel growth, and prepare a team to transform the supply chain experience for global aerospace customers, it said.

The global aerospace industry confronts several significant challenges that impact its reliability and resilience, according to the company.

These challenges relate to complexity, geopolitical factors, supply chain disruptions, and workforce constraints in the established centres of A&D manufacturing in the USA and Western Europe, enabling new sources of manufacturing capacities and capable talent to build reliable, responsive, and resilient supply chains, it said.

Jeh Aerospace aims to play a meaningful role in solving such constraints, it said.

This is the "most challenging" times and also the most exciting times for the global aerospace and defence industry, according to the two co-founders of Jeh Aerospace.

On one hand, the demand has sharply bounced back post-Covid; on the other, it is severely constrained on the supply side, the company said, adding that it has found strong traction with global customers, helping them improve delivery and supporting their growth needs.