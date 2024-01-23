Jeh Aerospace sets up manufacturing hub in Hyderabad

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Aerospace and defence manufacturing startup Jeh Aerospace on Tuesday inaugurated its manufacturing hub in Hyderabad.

The new facility, which can be extended up to 160,000 sq ft, will provide manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defence industry, the company said in a statement.

The setting up of the hub comes close on the heels of the platform securing seed funding worth USD USD 2.75-million from General Catalyst as well as aerospace industry veterans such as Airbus India Former CEO and MD Dwarakanath Srinivasan and former President, Boeing India Pratyush Kumar.

Co-founded by Tata Boeing Aerospace ex-Chief Operating Officer Vishal R Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, ex-senior executive at Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd, Jeh Aerospace provides ready manufacturing solutions to the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry through its scalable manufacturing facilities and vetted supplier networks.

The manufacturing hub, through vetted supplier networks that meet or exceed global quality standards, will transform the supply chain experience for global aerospace customers, it said.

This facility goes beyond being a physical space, which will reshape the global aerospace and defence supply chain, said Sanghavi.

The facility will create a more robust and adaptable aerospace supply chain and work towards enhancing the industry's capabilities and resilience, the company said. PTI IAS DRR