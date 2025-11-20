Jeh Aerospace to set up 2nd manufacturing unit in Telangana, plans USD 50 mn investment

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI Aerospace and defence manufacturing startup Jeh Aerospace on Thursday launched its second manufacturing unit in Telangana and announced plans to invest USD 50 million (around Rs 445 crore) in the facility over the next 6-12 months.

The startup, backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst, Elevation Capital, and IndiGo Ventures, also said that its current orderbook has exceeded USD 150 million in just 18 months, underscoring strong global demand for its precision components.

Spread over 2-lakh sq ft, the new facility, named Mach 2 in the Horizon Industrial Park near Hyderabad, will significantly expand production capacity, accelerate automation, and strengthen digital supply-chain resilience for international customers.

The latest manufacturing unit is expected to be operational next year, the company said.

Jeh Aerospace inaugurated its first manufacturing unit near Hyderabad in January last year, which is spread across 60,000 sq ft of space and can be expanded up to 1.60 lakh sq ft.

"Our new Hyderabad facility is being engineered as a software-defined, AI-augmented system that can think, adapt, and execute with precision at scale. It embodies our belief that the future of aerospace manufacturing lies at the intersection of talent, technology, and transformation," said Vishal Sanghavi, Founder and CEO, Jeh Aerospace.

According to the company, the new facility nearly quadruples its existing Hyderabad footprint and brings its total capacity in the city to over 250,000 sq.ft. PTI IAS MR