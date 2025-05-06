JetSetGo launches community-driven platform for advanced air mobility

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Private jet and helicopter charter marketplace JetSetGo on Tuesday announced the launch of a community-driven platform and website dedicated to advanced air mobility in the country.

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) refers to climate-friendly air transportation.

According to JetSetGo, the new platform, Air Mobility India, aims to bring together industry stakeholders, advocates for advanced air mobility, and sustainable aviation enthusiasts for a collaborative push toward sustainable, accessible and affordable urban and regional air transportation.

The platform is structured around four core pillars with the resource section acting as a one-stop hub for AAM-related news, blogs, and updates, while the platform will also aggregate global AAM content and plans to introduce a video library in phases, it said.

"We envision it as a lively community where people share knowledge, express ideas, debate the issues and accelerate India's leadership in building future-ready, clean, and connected air mobility solutions," said Kanika Tekriwal, Founder of JetSetGo.

The initiative complements the broader national goal of democratising air travel, as seen in transformative initiatives like the UDAN regional connectivity scheme, the company said.

"As India prepares to embrace AAM, we need a space where innovators, regulators, businesses, and citizens can interact openly on the opportunities and the challenges. This community will be the key to shaping the community engagement and trust that this next era of aviation demands," said Jonathan Sumner, Chief Strategy Officer of JetSetGo.

The platform will also feature discussions tailored to local priorities, such as enhancing medical transport in remote areas or reducing commute times in metropolitan hubs, alongside global AAM developments.

AI assistant 'Ami', which is under development, will guide users through the platform, collect interaction data to support research and development and help forecast user needs, JetSetGo said. PTI IAS HVA