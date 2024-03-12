JettWings Airways to begin operations to 3 destinations in Bengal soon

Kolkata: Jettwings Airways will very soon begin flight operations to three destinations in West Bengal, an official of the airline said.

The airline will begin flight operations to Cooch Behar in the northern part of West Bengal from Guwahati under the Centre’s UDAN scheme.

It will also operate commercial flights to Kolkata and Bagdogra, the official said.

A few days ago, the Guwahati-based airline said that it has received permission to operate across 12 sectors in the Northeast, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, under the UDAN scheme.

If everything goes well, the airline will begin commercial flights between Assam and West Bengal by the first week of June, while the flights under the Centre’s UDAN scheme are expected to begin by the end of June, the official said.

The flights from Guwahati to Kolkata will be operated daily via Rupsi airport. The airline will use 88 plus-seater aircraft for commercial flights, the airline's Chief Executive Officer and MD Sanjay Aditya Singh told PTI over phone.

He also said that for the short haul flights – Bagdogra and Cooch Behar – the airline might look at smaller aircraft.

Jettwings Airways is the brainchild of two individuals, Dr Sanjive Narain and Sanjay Aditya Singh. Dr Narain serves as the Chairman of the airline, while Singh holds the positions of CEO and MD.

The newest entrant in the Indian aviation sector will connect the airports at Guwahati, Pakyong in Sikkim, Cooch Behar, Kushinagar, Gaya, Bareilly, Kanpur and Agra, the company said in a statement.

"JettWings Airways will be the first airline from the Northeast region scheduled to operate its fixed-wing aircraft on commercial routes from this year with modern deck turbofan regional jets and turboprops, supported by a robust business plan to acquire and operate 42 aircraft in the first five years," it added.