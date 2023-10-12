Jettwings, Jindal Power put in EoIs for bankrupt Go First

New Delhi/ Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) At least two entities, Jettwings Airways and Jindal Power, have put in their preliminary bids for the bankrupt Go First that is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

In a statement on Thursday, Northeast-based Jettwings Airways said it has put in an Expression of Interest (EoI) for Go First while industry sources said Jindal Power has also put in an EoI.

Budget carrier Go First stopped flying from May 3 and went for voluntary insolvency resolution process.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether other entities have also put in EoI for Go First.

Jettwings Airways, which has its base in Guwahati, recently received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the civil aviation ministry to operate as a scheduled commuter airline.

The carrier in the statement also said it has robust plans to connect major destinations across the country with its base in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, an industry source said that Jindal Power may go for a bid if they find a valuation relatively cheaper.

"The company has submitted an EoI to get a valuation of the asset & its documents, and is evaluating every aspect minutely," an industry source said.

Go First's total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,183 crore in financial year 2021-22.