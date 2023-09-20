Jewar airport opens up development opportunities for Faridabad-Palwal districts: CM Khattar

Faridabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the setting up of Jewar Airport has opened up new possibilities for development in Faridabad and Palwal districts of the state.

Khattar also said that a new masterplan will be prepared by declaring the Yamuna area as a controlled area for the planned development of these two districts.

While presiding over the fourth meeting of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) here, the chief minister also gave approval to the expansion of the drinking water supply in Faridabad under which five new Rainy Wells will be installed.

The chief minister said that the sewerage network in Faridabad will be strengthened, while the 20 km long road along the Agra Canal will be widened to four lanes. The city will get Rs 370 crore and 50 new CNG buses under the AMRUT 2 scheme along with enhancing CCTV surveillance and civil defence.

In the meeting, a total budget of Rs 878.23 crore was approved for the year 2023-24 to accelerate the development of Faridabad City through Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA).

The Authority approved key projects designed to improve the city's infrastructure, enhance citizen services and contribute to a better environment while envisioning future population growth and related infrastructure development requirements by the year 2031. PTI CORR RHL MR