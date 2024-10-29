Jewellers advised to carry essential papers for seamless goods movement during Maha polls

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) A gems and jewellery industry association on Tuesday cautioned its members and industry stakeholders to carry all necessary documentation to ensure the smooth movement of goods during the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Advertisment

The advisory mentions items such as gems and jewellery, bullion, precious stones, and allied articles, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said in a statement.

Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20 and the results will be out on November 23.

"We call upon our members and stakeholders across Maharashtra to take necessary steps to ensure the smooth and secure movement of gold and diamond jewellery within the state during the crucial election period. As part of this effort, we request all members to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the state's regulatory bodies," GJC chairman Saiyam Mehra said.

Advertisment

Members are encouraged to work closely with local law enforcement and election authorities to comply with protocols for safe transport and distribution of high-value items, he said.

"Additionally, members are advised to ensure proper documentation and transparency in all transactions to prevent any disruptions or misunderstandings during transit," he added. PTI SM MR