Jewellery firm RGL profit jumps 36 pc to Rs 33 cr in Oct-Dec

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Jewellery maker Renaissance Global Ltd (RGL) on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose 36 per cent to Rs 33.20 crore in December quarter 2025-26.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 24.32 crore for the third quarter of the last financial year, a statement said.

Total income jumped to Rs 965.28 crore in December quarter FY26 from Rs 711.92 crore a year ago.

The company reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance in Q3FY26, driven by a shift towards a high-margin, branded D2C (direct-to-consumer) and sharper capital efficiency model, RGL said.

"Renaissance Global is ongoing an important transformation from becoming a low-margin B2B exporter to now a core consumer-centric, brand-led luxury platform. The bet on our owned brands and premium positioning is paying off in full," RGL chairman and global CEO Sumit Shah said.

RGL has eight manufacturing units across Mumbai, Bhavnagar and Dubai and employs more than 150 jewellery designers with expertise in global fashion trends across the US, the UK, Hong Kong and Dubai. PTI HG ANU ANU