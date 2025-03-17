Jewellery retailer Kisna plans to open 60 new showrooms this year

New Delhi: Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery on Monday said it plans to open 60 new showrooms across the country in the current year.

The jewellery retailer aims to strengthen its presence in metro cities such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai as well as high-growth Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets like Guwahati, Vizag, Rajkot, Meerut.

According to the company, the first phase of showroom launches is set to commence in March, with additional openings planned throughout the fiscal year.

The financial details of the said expansion plan were, however, not disclosed.

"By entering new markets, including Faridabad, Bhubaneswar, Assam and Manipur, we aim to bring Kisna's exquisite craftsmanship to a wider audience, making high-quality jewellery more accessible than ever," the company's CEO Parag Shah said in a statement.

Launched in 2005, Kisna is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. It currently operates 64 exclusive showrooms and 3,000 shop-in-shop outlets across India.