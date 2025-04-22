Jewellery stocks rally as gold breaches Rs 1 lakh-mark in Delhi; TBZ surges over 6 pc

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Jewellery stocks climbed on Tuesday, with Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri surging over 6 per cent, after gold prices skyrocketted by Rs 1,800 to breach the Rs 1 lakh-mark for 10 grams in the national capital.

Shares of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) surged 6.12 per cent, Sky Gold rallied 4.92 per cent, Senco Gold jumped 3.37 per cent, Thangamayil Jewellery climbed 1.47 per cent, Rajesh Exports went up by 0.73 per cent, PC Jeweller (0.07 per cent) and Titan (0.01 per cent) on the BSE.

Gold prices jumped by Rs 1,800 to breach the Rs 1 lakh-mark for 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid buying rush by local jewellers and stockists in anticipation of increased demand during Akshaya Tritiya and wedding season even as global macroeconomic uncertainties continued to fuel safe-haven demand.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity rallied Rs 1,800 to hit the lifetime peak of Rs 1,01,600 per 10 grams from Monday's closing level of Rs 99,800 per 10 grams.

"Performance of gold in just four months of 2025 has been absolutely astounding. Gold has surprised market as its pace and volatility this year has been sharper than most asset classes," Manav Modi, Senior Analyst - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

For the first 4 months of 2025, gold has put a fantastic show backed by US President Donald Trump's tariff threats and overall uncertainties in market, he noted. PTI SUM SUM SHW