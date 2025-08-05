JFSL set to become premier financial services enterprise by embracing technology

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) is set to become a premier financial services enterprise by embracing technology and catering to evolving aspirations of its customers, Chairman K V Kamath said.

Veteran banker Kamath, in his address to shareholders of JFSL, said, "We are committed to leveraging new technology as a force for good by simplifying financial services and expanding access." Highlighting the importance of technology, Kamath said, new branches of AI, such as Agentic AI, which is capable of autonomous action and decision-making, hold immense potential to define the future of this industry.

It can power hyper-personalised financial advice, automate complex back-office operations and detect fraud with unparalleled accuracy, driving efficiency as well as enhanced customer experience, he said in the latest annual report.

For India, he said, this technology can be a game-changer, driving greater financial access with tailored solutions on intuitive digital platforms that are easy to navigate.

By leveraging Agentic AI, he said, "We can break down traditional barriers, making financial services more accessible and affordable to a wider population." Observing that one must also remember that the business of financial services is premised on trust, he said, "even as we harness the full potential of technology to make financial services more experiential and efficient, we must remain mindful of safeguarding customer data and privacy by making the necessary investments in cybersecurity measures." In her address to shareholders, Isha M Ambani, Director of JFSL, said, "This year, we declared our first dividend payout, reinforcing our Group philosophy of creating value for all stakeholders by focusing on sustainable growth and ensuring our investors benefit from the progress we make." Looking ahead, she said, "JFSL is well placed to play a pivotal role in India’s financial evolution. We will continue to listen closely to our customers, adapt with agility and build for a brighter future for all. And we will do this by staying true to our purpose: to serve with integrity, grow responsibly and deliver lasting value." PTI DP DP DR DR