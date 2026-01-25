Jharkhand: BJP urges police to rescue 'abducted' son of industrialist

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Jan 25 (PTI) The BJP has urged Jharkhand Police to trace and rescue a 24-year-old son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, who has been allegedly abducted over 12 days ago.

A BJP delegation called on East Singhbhum Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey and expressed concern over the alleged abduction of industrialist Devang Gandhi's son Kairav on January 13. Police recovered Kairav Gandhi's car from Kanderbeda on NH-33 in Chandil police station area in neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district the same night.

BJP's Jharkhand unit president Aditya Sahu had said the state leadership would also take up the matter with the DGP on January 27, and would apprise the matter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 28 and demand for a CBI probe.

BJP's Jamshedpur Mahanagar committee president Sanjeev Sinha led a delegation to meet the SSP and submitted a memorandum demanding effective and impartial investigation for safe recovery of Kairav Gandhi.

He said the "abduction" of a young entrepreneur was a matter of concern and raised serious questions over prevailing law and order in the city.

If a concrete action was not taken immediately, the BJP would be left with no option but to launch an agitation within the democratic framework in the interest of the masses, Sinha added. PTI BS ACD