Jharkhand CM lays foundation stone for Rs 80-cr milk powder plant in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jun 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new milk powder plant in Ranchi to boost dairy and animal husbandry infrastructure in the state.

The facility will be established at an estimated Rs 80 crore investment in the Medha Dairy Plant campus in Hotwar, and will have a capacity of 20 tonnes.

State-owned dairy brand Medha is a part of the Jharkhand Milk Federation (JMF).

"In today's time, inflation is on the rise, but the income of farmers is not increasing. Do not be discouraged, we stand with you. We are constantly bringing many schemes to make our farmers prosperous. The government buys paddy grown by people, the government also buys milk and is committed to increasing the income of those engaged in ventures like farming, dairying and animal husbandry," Soren said while addressing a function after laying the foundation stone for the project here.

The welfare of farmers is among the state's top priorities, he said.

The chief minister said that the commercialisation of agro-produce is the need of the hour.

"Special attention has to be paid to how the value addition of agricultural products can be increased," he said, giving the example of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni has touched new heights by engaging in farming, he said.

Soren said agriculture and animal husbandry play an important role in the economy of the country and the state.

It is the means of livelihood for a large number of people, he said, adding that there was a time when the slogan Jai Jawan- Jai Kisan was enough to tell how important farmers were for the economy.

"Although the circumstances have changed today, it cannot be denied that the economy cannot move forward without agriculture...Our government is constantly making efforts to promote agriculture and animal husbandry, despite all the challenges. The government purchases the paddy produced by you. There are many schemes to provide incentives and financial assistance to farmers. Our aim is to strengthen agriculture further," he said at the programme.

The CM emphasised that farming, dairying and animal husbandry are such ventures which do not harm the ecology as compared to various industries, and should be encouraged.

Soren said the government is taking concrete steps to make the state self-reliant in the production of milk, fish, meat, etc.

He expressed confidence that in the next 5 to 7 years, Jharkhand will not only become self-sufficient in its production but will also be able to export.

The chief minister said that the government is making an action plan to increase milk collection.

Under this, farmers and cattle rearers will be given a fair price, along with providing a milk market. Along with this, they are also being given incentives for milk production, he added.