Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.58 lakh crore budget for FY'27

Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday tabled in the assembly a Rs 1.58 lakh crore budget for the 2026-27 fiscal.

The JMM-led government had in 2025-26 presented a Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget.

"I lay on the table of the House a budget of Rs 1.58 lakh crore for the 2026-27 financial year," Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said in the assembly.

The budget will meet the aspirations of every section of society, including the poor, farmers, tribals and women, Kishore asserted.