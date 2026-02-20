Jharkhand govt tables Rs 6,450 crore supplementary budget for FY'26

Ranchi, Feb 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 6,450 crore in the assembly for the 2025-26 fiscal.

This was the state government’s third supplementary budget in the ongoing financial year.

Out of the supplementary demand tabled during the day, the rural works department is proposed to get the maximum outlay of Rs 1,717.58 crore, followed by the women, child development and social security department at Rs 779 crore and the panchayati raj department at Rs 658.56 crore.

“The government will place all details of the supplementary budget during its reply in the House on Saturday. We will also reply to all questions of the opposition regarding it,” Kishore told reporters outside the assembly.

On December 8, 2025, the House had passed the second supplementary budget of Rs 7,721.25 crore by voice vote during the winter session of the assembly.

In March last year, the finance minister had tabled the annual budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for 2025-26. PTI ANB RBT