Jharkhand's economy projected to grow by 5.96 pc in 2026-27 fiscal: Economic survey

Ranchi, Feb 21 (PTI) Jharkhand's economy is expected to grow by 5.96 per cent in the 2026-27 fiscal, down from the current year's estimation of 6.17 per cent, according to the state economic survey tabled in the assembly on Saturday.

The survey claimed that the economic growth in the 2024-25 fiscal was 7.02 per cent, exceeding the national rate of 6.5 per cent, and marking the fourth consecutive year of growth above 7 per cent.

"The real GSDP is expected to reach Rs 3,21,892 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 3,41,064 crore in 2026-27, representing growth of 6.17 per cent and 5.96 per cent, respectively. At current prices, GSDP is projected to cross Rs 5.6 lakh crore in 2025-26 and approach Rs 6.1 lakh crore in 2026-27," the survey said.

The survey, tabled in the assembly by Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, stated that per capita income at current prices crossed the Rs 1 lakh-mark for the first time, reaching Rs 1,16,663 in 2024-25.

"Projections indicate that per capita income at constant prices is expected to reach Rs 71,944 in 2025-26 and Rs 65,670 in 2026-27, representing growth of 5.25 per cent and 5.18 per cent, respectively. At current prices, per capita income is projected to rise to Rs 1,25,677 in 2025-26 and Rs 1,35,195 in 2026-27," it added. PTI SAN ACD